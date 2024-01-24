Live
- Devotees Flock To Newly Consecrated Ram Mandir In Ayodhya For Second Consecutive Day
- AP Congress to receive applications for Assembly and parliament elections candidature from today
- It is uphill task for Ramesh, Parthasarathy
- Tragic Death Prompts Delhi Government Inquiry Into Alleged School Assault
- KTR campaign against BJP termed ‘downright lies’
- Ram temple extends 'darshan' timings to deal with rush
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th January 2024
- India’s coronary drug-eluting stents mkt to see 4% CAGR by 2033
- YS Jagan to visit Tirupati today to participate in ITES
- 224 million children worldwide urgently need quality education: ECW
India-focused docu ‘To Kill a Tiger’ nominated for Oscars 2024
New Delhi: “To Kill a Tiger”, set in a small Indian village, was on Tuesday nominated for the best documentary feature at the 2024 Academy Awards. A Canadian production, “To Kill a Tiger” is directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto. It had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2022 where it won the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.
The film follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men. “Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, ‘To Kill a Tiger’ follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child,” according to the official website of “To Kill a Tiger”.