“Indian 2” team flying to USA for a key schedule

Universal actor Kamal Haasan and Shankar Shanmugam are currently working on “Indian 2.” Star heroine Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady in this biggie. The latest update is that the team has wrapped up the Chennai schedule and is planning to kick start the next schedule in Los Angeles, USA, very soon. The team will fly to the USA for a 10-day schedule.



“Indian 2” also has Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, and others in pivotal roles. Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies funded this biggie, which has Anirudh Ravichander’s music.