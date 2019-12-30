Indian film director in Hollywood

Hyderabad: The dream of any filmmaker is to establish on a global platform and true to that desire is to the grab opportunities in Hollywood.

The accomplishment is often associated with overcoming many obstacles and rejections and therefore can be an elusive dream to successfully create and release a film.

Despite these challenges, the dynamic and determined Indian writer-turned-director, Jagadeesh Daneti is paving his own path in Hollywood.

In the coming weeks, Jagadeesh Daneti's collaboration with Johnny Martin (Martini Films) will be a breakthrough for world cinema.

Martin is an award-winning Hollywood producer, director and stunt coordinator, who has contributed to many prolific films including James Cameron's 'Titanic.' He has directed and produced Hollywood films like the 'The Hangman' and 'Vengeance, A Love Story.'

In a recent conference in Los Angeles, Martin shared his keen interest and excitement in collaborating with Daneti for his Hollywood directorial debut and future projects slated for early 2020.

At the recent 40th American Film Market event in Los Angeles, CA, Jagadeesh has shared that his dream to provide opportunities to passionate and creative film professionals regardless of location, thus removing any geographical boundaries.

He has discussed alliances with the Film Commission of Russia, China, Hong Kong, Hawaii and many States in the USA. These institutions will be interfaced with the Government of India for projects of scale in media and film production, thereby resulting in development of allied industries in India and other collaborating zones.

Daneti has been in conversations with the futurist team from Paramount Pictures to discuss establishing Virtual Reality (VR) labs in India and Southeast Asia for Techno-

Media ventures.