Live
- Tanisha-Ashwini finishes runner-up in Syed Modi India International badminton
- 17 of 25 ministers in Cong govt lose Rajasthan assembly elections
- Shivraj win Budhni by over 1 lakh votes, Kamal Nath secures victory from Chhindwara by 36K votes
- Israeli president honours fallen heroes of Kibbutz Be'eri by inscribing Torah Scroll
- Cyclone Michaung: In constant touch with state governments, says PM Modi
- Now, IndiGo faces criticism over delays from former Union Minister
- 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fifty helps India reach 160/8 against Australia
- 193 people killed in IDF attack in last few hours: Gaza Health Ministry
- MP Diya Kumari wins by 71,368 votes, biggest victory margin in Rajasthan
- MP Assembly polls: Union Ministers Tomar, Prahlad Patel, BJP General Secy Vijayvargiya win, Kulaste loses
Just In
Indira Krishnan enjoyed shooting with Rashmika, Ranbir for ‘Animal’
Veteran actress Indira Krishnan, who is seen essaying the role of Rajmata Durgavati in Fantasy Romantic Drama 'Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare',
Veteran actress Indira Krishnan, who is seen essaying the role of Rajmata Durgavati in Fantasy Romantic Drama 'Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare', has shared her experience working in action-thriller film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
She said, “It was an amazing experience to be part of the film. I was looking for an opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy. Interestingly, I was selected by him only. He wanted to cast all natural actors. He spotted me on TV screens. I played the role of RashmikaMandanna's mother in the story.”
Indira is known for featuring in movies like ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ and ‘Tere Naam’ among many others.
Sharing her experience of sharing screen with Rashmika and Ranbir she continued, “Rashmika is just a beautiful doll, we shared a cute bond. Ranbir is again a sweetheart. The immense respect and dedication they had.”
“Rashmika use to ask me to help her at times, very down rooted. They would to stand and greet actors. The young generation should learn a lot from them. I enjoyed my association with the team throughout."
The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri.