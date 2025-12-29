Preserving Tulu Language and Culture Needs Collective Effort: Kishore Alva

Mangaluru: Stressing the need for a collective approach to preserve and promote the ancient Tulu language and the rich cultural heritage of Tulunadu, Kishore Alva, Executive Director and Chairman of the Adani Group, said that the government, community organisations and the private sector must work together towards this goal.

He was speaking after unveiling a collection of photographs depicting old Mangaluru, clicked by senior photographer Yajna, at the ‘S U Paniyadi Tulunadu Chavadi’ held at Tulu Bhavan in Mangaluru.

Alva said the growing interest shown by people from across the country and abroad in learning about Tulu language and culture was an encouraging development. He noted that such interest should be harnessed through systematic efforts to document, showcase and sustain the region’s cultural identity.

He also revealed that discussions would be held on creating visual representations highlighting Tulu language and culture at Mangaluru International Airport, in collaboration with the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy. Such initiatives, he said, would help introduce the heritage of Tulunadu to visitors and travellers.

Referring to Yajna’s work, Alva said the photographer’s documentation of old Mangaluru through his camera provided valuable historical insights into the city’s past and served as an important cultural archive.

On the occasion, Yajna was honoured with the ‘Chavadi Tammana’ award by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy. Senior social activist and founder of the Mudipu Tulu Siri Museum, Dr Madan Mohan Nayak, unveiled the nameboard of the ‘S U Paniyadi Tulunadu Chavadi’.

Art Kanara Trust president Subhash Chandra Basu spoke on the significance of Yajna’s black-and-white photographs, while senior journalist Anita Pinto recalled how his photographs played a key role in her growth as a journalist during her association with Taranga weekly.

The programme was presided over by Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy president Taranath Gatti Kapikad, who said the installation of various photo series depicting Tulu culture at the Chavadi would continue.

Several cultural figures, journalists and academy members were present.