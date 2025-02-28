"Inn Galiyon Mein' new release date locked; Makers treat with a vibrant Holi anthem 'Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai'

Mumbai: As movie buffs wait for the release of "Inn Galiyon Mein", the makers have officially announced the new release date for the drama. The project will be reaching the cinema halls on March 14, 2025.

In addition to this, the makers have also treated the netizens with a vibrant Holi anthem, "Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai" from the film. The newly released track perfectly captures the spirit of Holi, celebrating unity, joy, and togetherness.

Arvind Sagole’s vibrant composition, paired with Vimal Kashyap’s heartfelt lyrics, shines through the soulful vocals of Nakash Aziz.

Talking about "Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai", director Avinash Das shared, “With Inn Galiyon Mein, we wanted to tell a story that resonates with modern age love, heartfelt, and deeply connected to our culture. Holi is a festival that brings people together, and Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai captures that spirit of love, joy, and unity. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy of this song and the emotions of the film when it releases on 14th March 2025.”

Recently, the makers dropped the primary track from the movie, "Patang Ki Dor".

Speaking about the song, composer Amaal Mallik shared, “This song holds a special place in my heart. It’s a celebration melody that speaks about pure, innocent love, sprinkled with dreams & a destiny woven like a kite’s thread in the sky. With its heartfelt melody sung by Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal and lyrics by Punarvasu, ‘Patang Ki Dor’ represents a love story of two people from a small town that transcends time. I’m thrilled to have composed this soundtrack and can’t wait for everyone to experience its magic.”

Helmed by Avinash Das, the film promises to take the audiences on an emotional journey, reflecting both the challenges and beauty of love in the social media age. Produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav, the drama has been co-produced by Jannisar Hussain, Adarsh Saxena, Sanjeevv Gosswami, and Alcor Productions.

Shifting to the film's cast, with the fresh on-screen duo Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah as the lead, the movie also features Jaaved Jaaferi in a pivotal role.



