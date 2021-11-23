International Emmys 2021: Here Is The Complete Winner’s List

The gala 49th annual International Emmys awards event was held yesterday night in New York! As last year it was a virtual showcase due to Covid-19, this year it was an in-person show. This gala event witnessed the A-listers of Hollywood as they came together and celebrated this art event! Even UK-based actors David Tennant, Des and Hayley Squires are also honoured in this event! These awards were given out to the best television actors outside the US and were presented by Nigerian-American actress and comedian Yvonne Orji.

Well, it is all known that the Indian film industry's ace actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen were nominated in various categories but they missed out the awards. On the whole, France and Scotland bagged the coveted awards!

Well, here is the complete list of winner's… Take a look!

Arts Programming

• Kubrick By Kubrick

• Temps Noir / Telemark / Arte France

• France

• Producers: Martin Laurent, Jérémy Zelnik, Maciej Kubicki, Anna Kepinska

• Director: Gregory Monro

Best Performance by an Actress

• Hayley Squires in Adult Material

• Fifty Fathoms Productions

• United Kingdom

Short-Form Series

• INSiDE

• Luminous Beast

• New Zealand

• Producers: Peter Salmon, Liz DiFiore

• Director: Peter Salmon

• Writers: Dan Musgrove, Shoshana McCallum, Thomas Sainsbury, Kura Forrester, Nic Sampson

• Principal Cast: Morgana O'Reilly, Josh Thomson, Sam Snedden

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

• 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards

• Univision Network / The Latin Recording Academy

• United States

• Executive Producers: Jose Tillan, Charlie Singer, Ignacio Meyer, Raj Kapoor, Ulises Chang

• Producer: Terry Lickona

• Director: Marcelo Gama

• Writers : Cesar Muñoz, Manuel Alvarez, Sandra Aragon, Sergio Jablon

• Principal Cast : Ana Brenda Contreras, Victor Manuelle, Yalitza Aparicio

Documentary

• Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

• 2050 Productions / Netflix

• Thailand

• Executive Producer: Amanda Feldon

• Producer: Pailin Wedel

• Director: Pailin Wedel

• Writers: Pailin Wedel, Nina Ijas

Non-Scripted Entertainment

• The Masked Singer

• Bandicoot Scotland / ITV

• United Kingdom

• Executive Producers: Claire Horton, Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton

• Producer: Marc Bassett

• Director: Simon Staffurth

• Writers: Les Keen, Aiden Spackman

• Principal Cast: Joel Dommett, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross

TV Movie/Mini-Series

• Atlantic Crossing

• Cinenord / Beta Film / PBS / SVT/ DR / Nevision / NRK

• Norway

• Executive Producers: Tone Rønning, Justus Riesenkampff, Friedemann Goez, Alexander Eik, Susanne Simpson, Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Sofia Helin, James Cabourne, Sofie Wanting Hassing

• Producer: Silje Hopland Eik

• Director: Alexander Eik

• Writers: Linda May Kallestein, Alexander Eik

• Principal Cast: Sofia Helin, Kyle MacLachlan, Tobias Santelmann, Søren Pilmark, Harriet Sansom Harris, Lucy Russel, Daniel Betts

Best Performance by an Actor

• David Tennant in Des

• New Pictures / ITV

• United Kingdom

Telenovela

• The Song of Glory

• China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co., Ltd / Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film / Culture Communication Co., Ltd / Jolly Orange Studio

• PR China

• Executive Producers: Xingchen Huang, Ni Xue

• Producer: Ying Wang

• Director: Wei Chu Lee

• Writer: Mengzhang Wu

• Principal Cast: Qin Li, Hao Qin

Comedy

• Call My Agent! – Season 4

• Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France Télévision / Netflix

• France

• Producers : Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller, Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger

• Directors : Marc Fitoussi, Antoine Garceau

• Writers: Fanny Herrero (Created by), Victor Reodenbach (Head Writer)

Drama Series

• Tehran

• Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions

• Israel

• Executive Producers: Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Moshe Zonder, Eldad Koblenz, Dimitris Michalakis

• Director: Daniel Syrkin

• Writers: Moshe Zondaer, Omri Shenhar

• Principal Cast: Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Menashe Noy, Liraz Charhi