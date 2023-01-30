Introducing the Guest of Honor for Sundeep Kishan's Michael

Michael, an upcoming film starring Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi, is highly anticipated. The trailer, teaser, and posters have received positive feedback from audiences. Sundeep Kishan's fans have high expectations for the action film, which is expected to be a box office success.

The pre-release event for Michael will take place on January 31, 2023, at JRC Conventions in Hyderabad. Nani is expected to attend, along with other celebrities.

The film, directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, also stars Varalakshmi Sarthakumar, Gautham Vasudev, and Varun Sandesh. Michael is set to hit theaters on February 3, 2023.