Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Is All Happy Witnessing Their Son Babil On The Big Screens With Qala Movie…

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Babil Khan proved his mettle with his very first movie Qala. This movie is receiving a positive response from all corners and even Babil is being applauded for his amazing screen presence. Being the son of iconic actor Irrfan Khan who passed away a couple of years ago, he carried the expectations with much ease. Off late, his mother Sutapa Sikdar dropped a few throwback pics and jotted down a long note appreciating her son…



Along with sharing the throwback pics, Sutapa also turned emotional and wrote, "It takes a whole village to raise a child." How very true is that!! in this case it was not a village but a city and babil was raised by irrfan and me , two working people ..he didn't have the luxury of a joint family of nana dada or a fancy nursery but watching him in "qala" and specially promotions of the film I realized he was brought up well.

I am a difficult person to please regarding performance. I don't even consider it as performance he has learnt to stand in front of camera and be !! and not ham and that's a good start.

Will have a long chat with you irrfan on the other side and that's what I am missing the most today. The biggest desire and want in me is to to wait for you and me to meet and discuss qala our son's first work.after a long again I felt sooooo lonely as a single parent.

This is a gratitude post series to the "village" who loved him so much. To begin with from bottom of my heart I want to thank babil's caregivers .Thank you Iqbal bhai for being the part of the village for last twenty five years from the day he was born to his first film release. Thank you Kalyani for giving him the confidence,"mera babu park mein sabse sunder dikhta hai!" and maintaining it when we laughed it off .Watch over him from skies with 'sir'..

Thank you suman for the amazing massages and constantly saying "bahut tez bhagna hai..strong banna hai" you prepared him for every race be it life or now it happens to be cinema. Thank you zebun aapa you were least interested in cooking five dishes but more

to show babil the world..you took him for his first bus ride ..you insisted he has to ride a double decker to see Mumbai not thru only car windows.thank you! His first visit to Byculla zoo was because of you. You believed a child need to travel.

Thank you for the wisdom.

I thank all of them from bottom of my heart from irrfan and me.who saw his first step in this world, let him not fall, guarded him pampered him make him fly in his magic world where he lived even as a child.! now when he takes his first step to this cinema world. My gratitude!#irrfan#livesavers#caretakers#qala#bigfamily#gratitude#framily".

Qala movie is directed by Anvita Dutt and is produced by Karnesh Sharma under the Clean Slate Filmz banner. It is streaming on Netflix OTT platform from 1st December, 2022! It has an ensemble cast of Tripti, Swastika, Babil, Amit and Varun Grover.