Is Ganapati ‘master’ the answer of Sri Vidya dream’s? Find out in Zee Telugu’s latest fiction show – ‘Maa Vaaru Mastaru’

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s popular GEC, Zee Telugu, has always strived at providing its viewers with intriguing and inspirational narratives through its fiction shows. Adding to its list of unique shows, the channel is all set to present the fascinating tale of ‘Maa Vaaru Mastaru’, which will take the audience on a rollercoaster journey of a passionate young girl - Sri Vidya. Depicting the story of her dreams, aspirations and struggles, ‘Maa Vaaru Mastaru’ will air every Monday to Saturday at 07:30 pm from 12th June, only on Zee Telugu.

Zee Telugu’s new show will touch on and present different aspects of several characters and their internal equations while giving a completely new meaning to the mother-son, husband-wife and mother-in-law & daughter-in-law relationships. The story of the show will mostly revolve around Sri Vidya (played by Sangeetha Kalyankumar), Parvati (played by Meena Kumari) as well as Parvati’s son - Ganapati (played by Prithvi Raj). While the thought-provoking tale will surely tug at the viewer’s heartstrings, everyone especially women will also resonate with Sri Vidya’s roller-coaster journey, her dreams and aspirations.

‘Maa Vaaru Mastaru’ will present the journey of Sri Vidya, whose only aim in life is to complete her education, which she couldn’t pursue after her mother’s demise. A straightforward and courageous woman, she also has a dream of being married to a teacher one day, believing that he would be able to help her in accomplishing her aspirations. On the other hand, Parvati is a strong-willed woman who works hard to give her children the best. Ganapati is the apple of his mother’s eye and she thinks that he will restore their family’s lost fame and respect. With Ganapati also wanting to do everything in his hand to make his mother happy, he hides some important aspects of his job as well. What follows is nothing short of surprising! Sri Vidya ends up marrying Ganapati with the thought that her dreams of getting married to a teacher and completing her education are about to come true! But what follows will surely keep you hooked to your TV screens…

While an exciting storyline, ‘Maa Vaaru Mastaru’ will surely entertain and inspire the audience when it premieres. However, even prior to that, the show is making a lot of headlines with popular actor, Meena Kumari, making a comeback to the channel after being part of the popular Zee Telugu show, Raktha Sambandham. While she returns to Telugu TV as Parvathi in the show, ‘Maa Vaaru Mastaru’ will also see actor Kaushik playing a prominent role. With several high-points, the new fiction offering will surely touch everyone’s heart with its captivating and beautiful storyline as well as its mind-blowing star cast.

With the launch of the new show, Zee Telugu's favourite shows Radhaku Neevera Pranam and Mithai Kottu Chittemma will also see slight change in the telecast timings. While Mithai Kottu Chittemma will now telecast at 12pm, Radhaku Neevera Pranam will telecast at 3pm. Make sure to set your reminders, as you wouldn’t want to miss out on these fantastic shows in their new time slots! Tune in to Zee Telugu to enjoy the new timings of these incredible shows!