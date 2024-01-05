Is Ranbir’s next with Rohit Shetty?

Ranbir Kapoor, riding high on the success of his recent film "Animal," has left fans in suspense about his next project since the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. However, a recent viral snapshot featuring Ranbir Kapoor alongside action director Rohit Shetty has sparked excitement and speculation on social media.

The photograph has fueled anticipation as it suggests a collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty for a special project. The details surrounding this partnership remain undisclosed, leaving fans curious about whether it's for a film, an advertisement, or a potential cameo in "Singham Again."

The image of Ranbir Kapoor donning a cop uniform in the snapshot has ignited enthusiasm and speculation about his potential role in a cop-centric project. As the collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty unfolds, only time will reveal the nature of this exciting venture, leaving fans eager for more information about the actor's next cinematic move.