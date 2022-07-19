Is RRR Movie going to the Oscars 2023?

Director Rajamouli's recent release RRR has been garnering a lot of praise from all over. In its latest predictions about the frontrunners for Oscars 2023, a Lot of Hollywood experts have mentioned the SS Rajamouli directorial along with Hollywood Blockbusters.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have taken to social media to heap praise on the film and its cast. Many Hollywood directors and actors tweeted that They loved the film and were blown away by the Visuals.

Scott, who is known for directing Doctor Strange and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, tweeted, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it." Scott shared a GIF of a sequence where Jr NTR's character dodges a jumping tiger.

Many other Hollywood celebrities have also taken to social media to praise the film and its cast. It looks like RRR is well on its way to becoming one of the most successful films of all time.

RRR is a historical drama set in the early 20th century. It tells the story of two freedom fighters who fight against the British in India. The film has been praised for its stunning visuals, powerful performances, and emotionally charged story. Some have even called it a masterpiece.