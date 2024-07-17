‘Ithadevaru’ from Vijay Antony's ‘Toofan’ creates buzz ahead of release

The lyrical song Ithadevaru from Vijay Antony's latest poetic action film Toofan has been released, creating a buzz among fans. Scheduled for a grand theatrical release worldwide on August 2nd, Toofan is produced by Kamal Bora, D. Lalitha, B. Pradeep, and Pankaj Bora under the banner of Infinity Film Ventures, known for previous productions starring Vijay Antony such as Raghavan and Hathya. The film is directed by Vijay Milton, promising an engaging blend of poetry and action.

Vijay Antony has composed the beautiful music for Ithadevaru, with memorable lyrics penned by Bhashyashree. Sung impressively by Santhosh Hariharan, the song accompanies the protagonist's poignant flashback, echoing sentiments of introspection and mystery. Audiences can look forward to experiencing the powerful narrative of Ithadevaru in theaters.

Toofan features an ensemble cast including Vijay Antony, Sarath Kumar, Sathyaraj, Daali Dhanunjaya, Megha Akash, Murali Sharma, Prithvi Amber, Sharanya Ponvannan, and Thalaivasal Vijay. The film is set to deliver a captivating cinematic experience with its unique combination of poetic storytelling and action-packed sequences.