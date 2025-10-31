‘Itlu Mee Edava’ promises youthful fun and heartfelt emotions

Promising to deliver a perfect mix of youthful energy, family emotions, and romance, the upcoming entertainer Itlu Mee Edava is creating solid buzz. Starring Trinath Katari and Sahithi Avanch, the film is produced and directed by Bellary Shankar under the Sanjeevani Productions banner. The film’s tagline, “Veyelloo Dharmangaa Vardhillu,” has caught everyone’s attention.

The recently released trailer has impressed audiences with its vibrant visuals and emotional storytelling. Speaking at the launch event, hero and director Trinath Katari said the film tells multiple relationships — between father and son, father and daughter, and a young couple — all woven into a touching love story. He added that every artist gave their best, ensuring the film will entertain audiences thoroughly.

Music director RP Patnaik, who also suggested the title, praised Trinath’s passion and said the film carries a “hit vibe” with a strong emotional climax that will surprise viewers.

Actors Goparaju Ramana, Devi Prasad, Thagubothu Ramesh, and Madhumani lauded the film’s relatable theme and heartfelt performances. DOP Jagadish assured that the visuals will enhance the storytelling, while Director Teja Marni wished the team great success, calling it a refreshing youthful entertainer that will connect with all sections of the audience.