It's a great feeling to hear from fans that I am being compared with Jr NTR in Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen

Response for Gangs of Godavari is incredible, I wish the film continues its success streak in coming weeks: Director Krishna Chaitanya.



Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen's latest flick Gangs of Godavari has been receiving amazing response from Telugu audiences after it hit the screens worldwide on Friday. Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, Gangs of Godavari stars Vishwak Sen and Neha Shetty in the lead roles. The film is jointly produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya under the banner Fortune Four Cinemas, while Srikara Studios presented it.

Speaking during the success meet, Vishwak Sen thanked the audiences for the resounding response towards the film. Here are the excerpts from the press meet.

Asked when fans are praising Vishwak Sen by drawing comparisons with Jr NTR for the character he played in Gangs of Godavari, Vishwak said, "I already happened to hear such comments during the film 'Paagal'. Yeah, again now, it's a great compliment from fans and I thank all the fans who have been supporting me since day one."

Vishwak said that the lorry scene in the film was shot naturally without any dupe or safety gear. "We shot that lorry scene when I climbed atop the lorry from the driving seat when the vehicle was actually moving. It was a challenging one and quite risky too. There were no rope nor safety measures in place when we shot the scene," he said.

Speaking on the remarks of senior star Balakrishna Nandamuri about him, Vishwak said, "It's a great feeling when Balayya garu said that I am like his son. I got closer to Balayya garu because of my honesty and dedication to my craft. So that's a big statement from Nandamuri garu. It is a blessing to me. I was in tears when I heard him saying that, for the next few hours."

Vishwak said that the Telugu film industry is growing leaps and bounds even though the ticket prices for the Telugu films are reasonably less compared to Bollywood. "I know the pulse of Gangs of Godavari and the response from our distributors has been amazing, so far. We didn't burn crackers nor did we celebrate the success because of a personal reason at my producers' house," he added.

What was the response that you got to see from the audiences?

Director Krishna Chaitanya: The kind of response, so far, that I have been getting from the public is incredible. Women filmgoers felt that the second half was very emotional. Male audiences like the action sequences and interval bang in particular. I am so happy and so confident that Gangs of Godavari will be received well in the coming days. The revenue and the footfalls in theatres in coastal districts has been great.

Vishwak Sen said the Bookmyshow app should carefully gauge the feedback from moviegoers. I wish filter bots are filtered so that good films are not killed. But the majority of audiences don't really give attention to such reviews. It is not my first film. I've been doing films and I've amassed a good fanbase. They know what to expect from my movies. Gangs of Godvari is the best example."

On announcing a sequel to Gangs of Godavari by producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, director Chaitanya said the sequel is on the cards for sure and fans would listen to an update regarding the sequel very soon. There will be an announcement on 'Power Peta' soon, the director added.