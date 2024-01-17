It's difficult to cut off from a character, says Sayli

Television actress Sayli Salunkhe, renowned for her portrayal of Vandana in the show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si,' recently opened up about the challenges of disconnecting from a character she embodies for around 15 hours a day. Discussing the difficulty of detaching herself from the role, Sayli shared insights into her experience.

"It's difficult to cut off. If you are playing that character for 15 hours, then it's difficult to cut off. Even if I take my character home, then I don't have any problem as Vandana is a very sweet and innocent girl, and I think that Sayali has been able to control her anger because of Vandana," she explained.

Sayli expressed how Vandana's character has made a positive impact on her life, influencing her personal growth. She emphasized that living with Vandana and learning from her has been a rewarding experience.

Initially, the actress had reservations about the show, fearing whether the audience would connect with it. However, she has been pleasantly surprised by the positive responses, with people relating to Vandana's character and her journey as a 35-year-old woman dealing with societal pressures and responsibilities.

Sayli admitted that capturing Vandana's character was initially challenging due to the complex emotions involved. Vandana, a 35-year-old who has taken on significant responsibilities after her mother's passing, resonated deeply with Sayli. The actress found a connection between Vandana and herself, as their thoughts and emotions aligned closely.

In summary, SayliSalunkhe revealed the intricate process of embodying a character and how Vandana's presence has not only posed challenges but also provided a source of inspiration and personal growth for the actress.







