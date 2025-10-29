Jaanvi Ghattamaneni: The next star from the Superstar Krishna family steps into the spotlight

A new chapter unfolds in the illustrious Ghattamaneni legacy as Jaanvi Ghattamaneni, granddaughter of Superstar Krishna and niece of Mahesh Babu, prepares to make her mark. For the first time, a heroine rises from this celebrated lineage, blending beauty, poise, and passion in equal measure.

Described by insiders as “a vision — the most beautiful girl to arrive in years,” Jaanvi’s photographs have already captivated audiences. With her serene grace and expressive eyes, she carries echoes of her grandfather’s charm and her uncle’s magnetism. Yet, she has carved her own path — choosing preparation over publicity, skill over spotlight.

Despite staying away from social media, her few public photos have gone viral, sparking immense curiosity. Behind her calm presence lies fierce discipline — she paints, dances, lifts weights, and trains daily, with her life revolving around creativity and self-improvement.

Industry circles are abuzz after her recent test reels and jewellery campaign, with several national brands and filmmakers expressing interest. “She’s a once-in-a-decade find,” say producers.

For her mother, Manjula Ghattamaneni, this marks a poetic continuation of her own unfulfilled dream. “Jaanvi’s smile is my completion,” she says.

With beauty, grace, and legacy converging, Jaanvi Ghattamaneni represents not just the rise of a star — but the evolution of an era in Telugu cinema.