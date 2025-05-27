Jackie Chan and Ajay Devgn spark excitement ahead of 'Karate Kid: Legends'

The much-loved Karate Kid franchise is making its long-awaited return to the big screen with Karate Kid: Legends, set for release on 30 May. Global action icon Jackie Chan reprises his role as Mr Han, this time mentoring rising star Ben Wang in a fresh chapter that promises to blend martial arts with heartfelt storytelling.

In a major development for Indian fans, the Hindi-dubbed version of the film will feature the voice of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, while his son Yug Devgn makes his voiceover debut in the same project. This marks the first time the father-son duo will work together on the same film — a milestone moment in their cinematic journey.

Ahead of the film’s release, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang joined Ajay and Yug Devgn for a candid conversation that revealed mutual admiration and heartfelt reflections. Ajay fondly remembered his own father, the late stunt director Veeru Devgn, calling him a “Mr Miyagi figure” who inspired his career in film. “It was his dream that made me an actor,” Ajay shared.

Jackie responded warmly, noting, “I didn’t have just one Mr Miyagi — I had many teachers, and I’m grateful to each of them for shaping who I am today.”

Yug Devgn added a touching note, describing his father as the guiding light in his life: “Without him, I wouldn’t be anything,” he said.

When asked how action in cinema has evolved, Ajay observed, “Earlier, it was much harder — no cables, no graphics. It was all raw effort. Technology has made things easier now, but there’s still no substitute for hard work.”

Jackie also reminisced about his time in India during the filming of Kung Fu Yoga, speaking with delight about his experience with Bollywood-style dance. “Every time I watch Bollywood dance, I’m amazed by the timing, the grace, the rhythm. Once, I felt like doing a full dance sequence myself,” he said with a laugh. “For me, action and dance are similar — both flow with rhythm, expression and energy.”

Perhaps most excitingly for fans, Jackie hinted at a deeper collaboration with Bollywood, expressing interest in taking on a full-fledged role in an Indian film in the future. His statement has already sparked buzz among film enthusiasts.

With Karate Kid: Legends promising a powerful mix of action, emotion and family values — and with the special combination of Jackie Chan and Ajay Devgn in the mix — audiences have plenty to look forward to. See you in cinemas on 30 May.