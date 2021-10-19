‘Jai Bhim’ gets a boost with ‘Power’ song release

Tamil actor Suriya Siva Kumar's upcoming court drama 'Jai Bhim' features him as an advocate who fights for the rights of destitute tribals. Expectations are high from the film and the makers have added to the buzz by releasing its first track titled 'Power'. Its Tamil lyrics by Arivu, which express the theme of the narrative, have been set to music by Sean Roldan.



The movie is touted as an intense story that revolves around the lives of underprivileged people who live in a socially segregated world and have suffered years of oppression.

Helmed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, 'Jai Bhim' has been produced by Suriya and his actress-wife Jyotika under their 2D Entertainment banner. Slated for a Diwali release on Amazon Prime Video, the film has caught people's attention and the song release has only heightened popular interest in it.



