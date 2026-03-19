Jai Siddharth unveiled as ‘Deva’ in high-voltage film ‘Khaigal’

The makers of Khaigal have unveiled the striking first look of Jai Siddharth as ‘Deva,’ promising a high-voltage cinematic experience. The poster presents the actor as a fierce, bloodied warrior standing amidst fire and chaos, symbolising rebellion and intensity.

Directed by Yashwin, the film features Sushmita Singh as Sati and Vamshi Uday as Nandini. The project is produced by Geetha Ramesh, Akshara G.R, and Santhosh Abraham under the banners of GR Productions and Khaigal Warriors, mounted on a grand scale.

Speaking about the film, director Yashwin highlighted Jai Siddharth’s commanding screen presence and powerful voice, stating that these qualities bring a unique depth to the character of Deva. He expressed confidence that the actor’s performance will leave a strong impact on audiences.

The film boasts a strong technical team, including cinematographer Dev Deep Kundu, production designer Arunachala Nani, art director Ravi Kondi, and action choreographer Yoganand DC. Music is composed by Priyesh Muthukuri, while editing is handled by Preetham Gayatri. Costume designer Ayesha Mariam has worked on enhancing the realism and depth of the characters.

The project is being overseen by executive producer Shivaraja BN, with Sagar Shanbhoger serving as co-director. Visual effects and publicity design are by Rakesh Jalluri, and choreography is by Geetha.

Positioned as a pan-global venture, Khaigal is set for a worldwide release in 13 languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English, and more.