Jailer: Rajinikanth's First Look Poster Is Out From This Nelson's Directorial…

Kollywood's young director Nelson Dilipkumar who is all known for his Beast movie is all set to direct the Thalaiva Rajinikanth. Their movie is titled 'Jailer' and it will showcase the 'Linga' actor in a complete unique avatar. As the shooting of the movie kick-started today, the makers unveiled the first look poster of this iconic actor and created noise on social media.



Along with sharing the first look poster, the makers also wrote, "#Jailer begins his action Today! @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial".

Going with the poster, Rajinikanth looked awesome in an intense appeal wearing a casual shirt and pants. Even the background is also interesting and raised the expectations on the movie.

Music director Anirudh also shared the poster and wrote, "Ini dhaan aarambam.. #Jailer Superstar @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures".

According to a source, "It's a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film that's high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay." Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film.

Well, there are also speculations that former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks for the female lead role and if it turns true then, after 11 longs years, Rajini and Aishwarya will be seen together on the big screens. There were seen together in the Robo movie.

Jailer movie is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and has Anirudh Ravichander as the music director.