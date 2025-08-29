Jamai No 1 set to go off air; Abhishek Malik, Riddhi Chotwani get emotional

Mumbai: Popular family drama Jamai No. 1 is all set to wrap up with an emotional conclusion. The show has won hearts with the love story of Neel Paranjape (Abhishek Malik) and Riddhi Chotwani (Simaran Kaur), their struggles against the odds, and the dramatic twists stirred up by Kanchan Chotwani (Papia Sengupta).

Sharing his thoughts on the journey, Abhishek Malik said, “Working for a show like Jamai No. 1 has been an incredible journey, one filled with unforgettable moments, personal growth, and experiences I will cherish forever. Portraying Neel gave me the opportunity to explore a rich spectrum of emotions, from being a supportive son and protective husband to standing up for love and justice against all odds. Every episode pushed me to bring authenticity, heart, and nuance to the character; I truly enjoyed every moment of it.

Talking about his experience working with his co-star, he further added, “Simaran has been an exceptional co-star, and our camaraderie naturally translated into on-screen chemistry, making the story even more heartfelt and engaging. Working alongside the entire cast and crew, whose dedication, passion, and creativity elevated every scene, has been equally inspiring. Seeing the audience connect with Neel and Riddhi’s story has been extremely rewarding, and I will always cherish the love and support we’ve received.”

Talking about her experience, Simaran Kaur shared, “Riddhi will always hold a very special place in my heart. Playing her has been an incredible rollercoaster of emotions, strength, vulnerability, love, determination, and resilience all came together to shape her journey. What made this experience truly memorable was playing such a strong and unique character. It was great working with all the cast and crew of the show; we supported each other through every scene.”

Thanking her fans, she added, “Most importantly, I am thankful to the fans who have cheered for Neel and Riddhi’s love story from the very beginning. Ending the show with a happy and fulfilling finale feels like a celebration of love and the bonds that connect us all.”

At the heart of the series is the unconventional journey of Neel who shakes up the Chotwani household in his own playful and distinctive way as their “ghar jamai” (house son-in-law)

Over the course of the show, a vibrant ensemble of characters was introduced, brought to life by actors Nishigandha Wad and Sonal Vengurlekar. As the story draws to a close, viewers will see justice served, while Neel and Riddhi finally reunite to celebrate their love, marking a happy ending that fans have been waiting for, making Jamai No. 1 bid adieu on a positive note.



