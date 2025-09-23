Janhvi Kapoor shares romantic melody ‘Tu Hai Meri’ evokes emotions that words can’t describe

Mumbai: The makers of “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” have released a new romantic track titled ‘Tu Hai Meri.’

The soulful song, capturing tender moments from the film, features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Sharing the romantic melody on Instagram, the makers wrote, “No more being low-key in love, let’s high-key scream #TuHaiMeri Song Out Now Link in bio. #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari - in cinemas this Dussehra, 2nd October.”

Composed and sung by the duo Sachet-Parampara, the lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir.

Speaking about the new track, Janhvi Kapoor shared, “Tu Hai Meri captures those delicate moments that speak louder than words. It’s the kind of song that lingers in your heart. I can see people playing it on repeat when they’re in love.”

Rohit Saraf added, “For me, Tu Hai Meri is that classic Bollywood love song we’ve all grown up admiring, filled with innocence and honesty. The first time I heard it, I instantly felt like this is a track you’d listen to on loop while thinking of someone you can’t get out of your head. Performing it was magical, and I can’t wait to see audiences connect to that same emotion.”

Sachet Tandon mentioned, “Tu Hai Meri is very close to our hearts. It’s not just a song, it's an emotion. When we sat down to compose it, we wanted to capture the feeling of being so deeply in love that the world fades away. The lyrics, the melody, everything is about two people who become each other’s entire universe. Singing it gave us goosebumps, and we hope the audiences feel that same magic when they hear it.”

Parampara Tandon stated, “Love songs live forever, and we wanted Tu Hai Meri to have that timeless quality. We’ve poured all our emotions into it – every note, every pause, every word is meant to take you on a journey of love. It’s the kind of track that makes you smile without realizing, that makes you think of someone special instantly. For us, this is one of those songs that will stay with people long after the film ends.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025.