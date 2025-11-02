Janhvi Kapoor stuns as Achiyyamma in ‘Peddi’first look

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s highly anticipated rural action drama Peddi, directed by BuchiBabu Sana, is racing ahead with its shoot. The film, which marks the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Mounted on a lavish scale, the movie has been making waves with its first look posters and glimpses — and now, the makers have unveiled Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited first look as Achiyyamma.

In the newly released posters, Janhvi steals the spotlight with her rustic yet striking transformation. The first poster showcases her in a traditional printed saree, adorned with jewelry and sporting sunglasses, standing confidently at a microphone — exuding an earthy village charm. The festive atmosphere around her reflects the film’s rooted cultural tone.

The second poster amps up the mass appeal, featuring Janhvi atop a jeep, clad in a blue saree, confidently waving to a massive crowd. Her expression and body language highlight the fiery nature of her character. The makers describe Achiyyamma as “fierce and fearless,” perfectly aligning with the intense aura Janhvi brings to the role.

The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, JagapathiBabu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles. Backed by a powerhouse technical team, Peddi features music by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, and editing by National Award winner NavinNooli.

Promising to blend raw emotion with grand visual scale, Peddi is all set for a pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026.