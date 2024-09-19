Jani Master Booked Under POCSO Act; Victim to Receive Police Protection

Hyderabad: Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, known as Jani Master, has been booked by the Narsingi police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This follows allegations of sexual assault made by a 21-year-old woman who worked with him for the past six years.

The victim claimed that Jani Master had been harassing and sexually assaulting her since she began working with him. She provided a 40-page document containing evidence and details of the abuse to the authorities. After filing her complaint with the police, the woman also approached the Telangana State Commission for Women for support.

Nerella Sharada, Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women, addressed the situation on Wednesday. She expressed concern over delays in the police investigation, prompting the commission to intervene. “We have ordered police protection for the victim, and a high-level monitoring committee will be formed to investigate similar cases within the film industry,” Sharada stated.

The commission has recorded the victim’s statement and is currently seeking legal advice on further actions to be taken. Sharada also aimed at the widespread issue of harassment in the workplace, especially in the film industry. Many incidents go unreported due to fears of losing jobs, social stigma, and the questioning of women’s professional choices. The commission vowed to take this case seriously and emphasized the importance of implementing the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act across all workplaces. Sharada assured that local and internal committees would be established to address these issues and provide better protection for women in their work environments.