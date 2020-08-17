Jani Master to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is all set to go on the floors in a couple of weeks. As the launch date is approaching, we started getting exclusive updates about the show. The latest we hear is that star choreographer Jani Master is all set to take part in this season.

Jani is one of the busiest dance masters in the industry. Generally, he won't have time to participate in the show. But he agreed to do it as there are no shoots right now and there will not be any for the next couple of months. Jani thought that participating in Bigg Boss will not be a bad idea during this free time. Jani's daring attitude and charisma will bring new colors to the show.

Nagarjuna will be hosting this season as well. Anchors Lobo, Vishnu Priya, singer Noel Sean and choreographer Raghu Master are among the probable contestants of this season.