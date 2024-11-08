‘Jathara’ movie review: A rural revenge saga wrapped in tradition

With audiences increasingly embracing content-driven cinema, Jathara emerges as a rural drama that brings a mix of mass appeal and traditional storytelling. The film marks the directorial debut of Sathish Babu Ratakonda, who also takes on the lead role. Inspired by real-life events, Jathara delves into village politics, revenge, and the power of faith, all set against a rural backdrop. This film is produced under the Radhakrishnaa Production Company and has already caught attention with its gripping trailer.

Story:

The story revolves around Chalapathi (Sathish BabuRatakonda), an atheist son of a temple priest named Paleti. Chalapathi lives a carefree life until his world is turned upside down by the arrival of Gangi Reddy (RK Naidu), a powerful man with a vendetta against Chalapathi's family. The villagers, skeptical of Paleti due to his questionable past, become further divided when the village deity appears in Paleti's dreams, asking him to protect the village from evil forces.

However, things take a dark turn when Paleti mysteriously disappears, causing chaos among the villagers. Gangi Reddy seizes this opportunity to influence the villagers and even invites the deity to his home, aiming to establish control over the community. The plot thickens as Chalapathi sets out to uncover the truth behind his father's disappearance and confronts Gangi Reddy in a battle for justice. Will Chalapathi succeed in restoring his family's honor and protecting his village? That forms the crux of the film.

Performances:

Sathish Babu Ratakonda impresses in his triple role as the writer, director, and lead actor. His portrayal of Chalapathi is both intense and convincing, especially in the high-octane climax sequence. Deeya Raj, playing the love interest Venkata Lakshmi, delivers a commendable performance, adding the right touch of emotion and charm.

RK Naidu stands out as the menacing Gangi Reddy, bringing a strong screen presence that elevates the film’s tension. The supporting cast, including Battula Lakshmi, RamuGalla, and Mahaboob Pasha Shaik, contribute effectively to the narrative.

Technicalities:

Director Sathish Babu Ratakonda showcases a clear vision in storytelling, balancing commercial elements with emotional depth. His screenplay is engaging, keeping the audience hooked with unexpected twists. The film’s music, composed by Sreejith Edavana, is a highlight, with powerful background scores that amplify the film's intense moments, especially during the deity and revenge sequences.

K.V. Prasad’s cinematography beautifully captures the essence of rural life, from lush green fields to vibrant temple festivities. His visual treatment, particularly in scenes involving the village goddess, is visually striking. Editing by B. Mahendranath is crisp, ensuring a tight narrative flow without unnecessary drag.

Analysis:

Jathara offers a nostalgic trip into the heart of village traditions, interwoven with a gripping revenge plot. The film excels in blending mythological references with the drama of rural politics, making it relatable to a wide audience. The story picks up pace as it progresses, with the pre-interval and climax sequences standing out as major highlights. The mythological undertones and mass-appeal moments, backed by strong dialogues, will resonate well with fans of rural dramas.

However, the film does have a slow start, which might test the patience of some viewers initially. But once the narrative picks up momentum, it delivers a captivating experience filled with surprises and high-stakes drama.

On a whole, Jathara is a commendable effort by debutant director Sathish BabuRatakonda, who proves his mettle both behind and in front of the camera. The film is a must-watch for those who enjoy rustic tales with a blend of tradition, drama, and action. Despite minor pacing issues, it offers a satisfying cinematic experience, especially for fans of content-rich, village-based narratives. If you're looking for a movie that celebrates culture, revenge, and heroism, Jathara is a film you won’t want to miss.

Rating: 2.75/5



