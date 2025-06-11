Jay Thakkar Reunites with Shreyas Talpade in Kapkapiii: “We’ve Come So Far”

Actor Jay Thakkar, who recently appeared in the family drama Bhool Chuk Maaf and the horror-comedy Kapkapiii, is enjoying a career high that feels deeply personal and symbolic. Among the highlights of this milestone moment is his reunion with actor Shreyas Talpade, nearly a decade after their first collaboration.

“Looking back to our first project together, I was a young protagonist in an episode of Savdhaan India: Maharashtra Fight Back Now, and Shreyas was the host,” Jay recalls. “That episode aired on June 20, 2015. Fast-forward 10 years, and here we are sharing the screen as co-actors in Kapkapiii. It felt like destiny aligning with years of hard work.”

In Kapkapiii, Jay stars alongside Shreyas Talpade in what he describes as a creatively fulfilling experience. “Working with Shreyas again, this time as co-actors, was one of the most joyful and creatively rewarding periods of my career,” says Jay. “It was effortless. Natural. Like picking up a conversation we started years ago.”

Reflecting on what he admires most about his co-star, Jay says, “Shreyas has a rare combination of impeccable comic timing and genuine kindness. He can elevate a scene with just a look or a shift in tone.” But it's a deeply personal gesture that stands out most for Jay. “On my birthday, he danced, cheered, and even helped me record audition tapes. That day felt more like a celebration of brotherhood than just another shoot.”

Jay credits Shreyas with playing a quiet but powerful role in his recent success. “He recorded my audition tape for Gullak Season 4 on set and gently coached me to refine my performance. I got selected for the role of Suryanarayan, and it’s all thanks to him. That act reminded me that true mentorship isn’t always loud. It shows up in silent acts of belief and support. His humility, despite his stature, continues to inspire me.”

With both Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kapkapiii releasing on the same day, Jay says the experience was surreal and sacred.

“To have two theatrical films come out on the same day and be able to celebrate both felt like the culmination of 20 years of silent hustle, auditions, rejections, character-building, heartbreak, and hope. That night, I was deeply emotional. It was more than just a professional win. It was a personal triumph.”

From a child actor in episodic TV to playing nuanced roles in back-to-back theatrical releases, Jay Thakkar’s journey is one of resilience, evolution, and brotherhood, with a little help from stars like Shreyas Talpade along the way.