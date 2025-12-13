Multiple political conflicts threaten stability in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka: As the parliamentary election approaches in Bangladesh, conflicts unfolding on multiple fronts between parties, within rival factions and across broader political divides risk undermining the country’s stability and pose a significant challenge for the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government tasked with overseeing a peaceful and credible election, a report said on Saturday.

It added that with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party barred from contesting the election, the resulting political vacuum could fuel intensifying confrontations between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), both longstanding rivals of the Awami League.

“Although in the past they often found common ground in their opposition to Hasina, these parties are now competing for power and influence. The rivalry between the BNP and JI could exacerbate political instability as they vie for dominance in the post-Hasina landscape. Moreover, internal divisions within the BNP and JI may further fuel unrest,” a report in ‘The Diplomat’ detailed.

According to the report, the interim government faced a wave of protests over delayed reforms, while deep divisions surfaced over the timing for eventual elections.

For months, Yunus had refrained from providing a clear election timetable, drawing severe criticism from several political parties. He later announced polls for June 2026, but mounting pressure compelled him to advance the date first to April and eventually to February 2026.

Meanwhile, Hasina-led Awami League rejected the recently announced election schedule, stating that the Yunus government cannot ensure a free and fair election.

The report warned that in light of recent developments, the political situation remains highly volatile, with the country facing a growing risk of unrest.

"Hasina’s son and key advisor, Sajeeb Wazed, previously stated that Awami League supporters would take to the streets and block the elections if the ban on his mother’s party was not overturned in time for the February elections. Wazed, claiming that he and Hasina are in touch with all of her party leaders and activists within the country, warned of massive protests and potential confrontations. He said the party’s ‘hundreds of thousands of activists’ and ‘millions of supporters’ were ready to mobilise," it mentioned.

These threats of unrest, the report said, add another layer of complexity to Bangladesh’s already tense political landscape.

"With political divisions growing deeper and the Awami League's warning of confrontation adding further volatility, the interim government’s ability to maintain law and order, mediate between the competing factions, and ensure a peaceful electoral process will be crucial in preventing the situation from spiraling further into chaos,” it noted.