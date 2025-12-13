Revanth Reddy plays football with Lionel Messi's, scores goal

In a highly anticipated event, Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi is currently on his 'GOAT Tour of India'. The tour features an exhibition football match known as the GOAT Cup, which took place at Uppal Stadium.

In a friendly showdown, Messi led one team while Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy captained the Singareni RR team. During the match, Chief Minister Reddy impressively found the back of the net, scoring a goal, while Messi demonstrated his remarkable skills by netting two goals.

Before the match kicked off, Messi and CM Reddy posed for photographs together with their respective teams, capturing a memorable moment for fans and players alike. In a gesture of goodwill, Messi kicked a football into the stands as a special gift for supporters attending the event.

Notably, the match garnered attention from prominent figures, including Rahul Gandhi, who attended alongside Priyanka Gandhi's children, further highlighting the excitement surrounding Messi's visit and the GOAT Tour.