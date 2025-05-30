Jeanne Merchant returns with soulful anthem ‘Tell Me’

After a quiet spell, celebrated vocal coach and powerhouse singer Jeanne Merchant has returned to the indie spotlight with her latest emotionally charged R&B single, “Tell Me,” released on May 23, 2025. Dropped under Merchant Records, the independent label she co-founded with Salim Merchant, the song marks a new phase in Jeanne’s musical journey — one where vulnerability meets sonic finesse.

Crafted entirely by Merchant — who wrote, composed, and sang the track — “Tell Me” dives into the emotional aftermath of love slipping into silence. The song is elevated by Anshuman Sharma’s smooth production, weaving polished pop melodies with soul-baring lyrics. Jeanne calls the song “a reflection of honesty — of asking difficult questions when love turns into silence.”

The single arrives with a visually striking music video helmed by Tushar Mahajan, who served as both director and director of photography. The video, much like the song, is steeped in mood and melancholy, echoing the confusion and ache of unspoken emotions.

Though Jeanne is widely recognized for her role as a vocal coach to rising and established talents for over 13 years, “Tell Me” is a strong reminder of her artistry and vocal prowess. Known for her genre-spanning command across R&B, Soul, Jazz, and Pop, Jeanne’s latest track is a lush, introspective ride wrapped in seductive basslines and heartfelt delivery. It’s a song that speaks as much to the ears as it does to the soul.

With Merchant Records, Jeanne is helping build a platform for authentic, genre-fluid music — and “Tell Me” is a shining example of that mission. As indie audiences crave music with emotional depth and genuine artistry, Jeanne Merchant delivers exactly that — raw, refined, and utterly resonant. “Tell Me” is now streaming on all major platforms, accompanied by a must-watch music video that brings its emotional depth to life.