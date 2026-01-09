Jennifer Lawrence says intimate scenes are easier with strangers than friends

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that filming intimate scenes is more comfortable for her when she is working with someone she does not know well, rather than with close friends or long-time colleagues.

Speaking during an appearance at 92NY, the actress shared her experience of shooting romantic scenes with Robert Pattinson in the upcoming film Die My Love. Lawrence explained that not having a prior personal relationship with her co-star made the process less awkward.

“It was actually easier that way because Rob and I didn’t know each other, which is kind of better,” she said. “When you work with someone you already know, it can feel strange. In The Hunger Games, Josh Hutcherson and I had to kiss and it was just… awkward. Imagine kissing someone you’re very close to. Doing it with a stranger is actually preferable.”

Despite her global fame and long career, Lawrence admitted that acting can still be deeply embarrassing at times. She said she and Pattinson are both easily embarrassed, which made certain scenes particularly uncomfortable to prepare for.

To overcome some of the nervousness, the actress took interpretive dance lessons before filming a sequence with Pattinson. Recalling the experience, she said they arrived in Calgary three weeks before shooting began and immediately started rehearsing.

“Rob and I are both terrible dancers, so it was mortifying,” Lawrence said. “We were being told to move like trees in the wind, and it was just so embarrassing. By the time we were asked to do intimate scenes, we were like, ‘At least it’s not interpretive dance.’”

The 35-year-old actress also revealed that she rarely watches her own films. In a conversation with Leonardo DiCaprio for Variety, Lawrence admitted she generally avoids revisiting her work on screen.

“No, I don’t watch my own films,” she said. “If I had made something like Titanic, I probably would. Once, when I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle because I wondered if I was actually good at acting. I don’t even remember what I thought after watching it.”

Lawrence also reflected on her professional growth and credited filmmaker David O. Russell for shaping her approach to acting. She worked with Russell on Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy.

“He taught me how to act, really,” she said. “I know he can be tough and demanding, but I grew up playing sports, so I saw him as a strict coach. He was very direct with me. I was only 21 when I did Silver Linings, and it felt alive. I never felt like he was yelling at me, and I actually appreciated that honesty.”

Jennifer Lawrence added that she prefers straightforward direction on set and does not like being treated delicately. “I don’t like being tiptoed around as if I’m fragile. I want people to be honest with me,” she said.

With her candid personality and fearless performances, Lawrence continues to be one of Hollywood’s most relatable and respected stars, unafraid to speak openly about the realities behind the glamour of filmmaking.