Jennifer Lopez says skincare is key to her confidence and inner glow

Los Angeles: Global pop icon and actress Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the importance of skincare in boosting her self-confidence, revealing that her beauty routine plays a vital role in how she feels before stepping out.

Speaking to one of the leading Magazine, the chart-topping star was asked what she cannot leave home without. While she acknowledged essentials such as lip stain or mascara, Lopez said fragrance remains the final and most important touch in her routine. “Fragrance. I could say a lip stain or mascara. But I think for me, when I feel completely done, it has to do with fragrance — applying a signature scent,” she shared.

The singer added that once her skincare routine is complete, her outfit is perfectly styled and her makeup is on point, fragrance gives her the confidence to take on the day. “I feel very confident once I’ve got my skincare going and my fit check is right, and my makeup is on point and my glow is glowing, but I need to put that little last finishing touch,” she explained.

Lopez entered the beauty industry five years ago, a move she says has transformed her both professionally and personally. Reflecting on her journey, the multi-hyphenate star admitted that the experience has helped her grow into a more self-aware individual.

“I can honestly say that I think of myself five years ago and I’m a totally different person now. And a lot of that has been the journey, not just the beauty journey, but the inside,” Lopez said. She added that the past five years have been filled with personal growth and life-changing experiences, contributing to her sense of beauty from within.

The singer also emphasised the importance of wellness in her brand philosophy, stating that it deserves a stronger focus moving forward. “That needs to be a bigger part of our brand ethos. It always was, but just kind of leaning into that more, because I know for me, myself, that has been a game changer,” she noted.

Jennifer Lopez remains one of the most influential entertainers in the world. She has sold over 80 million records globally and received numerous accolades, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Billboard Icon Award, three American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards and six Guinness World Records. She has also been named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people and featured on Forbes’ list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.