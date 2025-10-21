Jessica Simpson says she never imagined being single again

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress-singer Jessica Simpson is opening up about the forecasts about her personal and professional lives, and how being "single again as a mom of three" was not something that she thought would happen.

The 45-year-old star announced her separation from Eric Johnson in January, after ten years of marriage, and Jessica now admits that she never imagined being single at this stage of her life, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The chart-topping singer, who has Maxi, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, six, with Eric, told ‘People’, "I feel like we get caught up in numbers. Like, 'Oh, at 45, would I think that I would be single again as a mom of three?' Absolutely not. That was not how I planned it. But it's just a part of what destiny holds for me”.

Jessica claims that her new fragrance, Mystic Canyon, actually reflects the journey of "self discovery" that she's been on.

She explained, "This time in my life, I was meant to be independent in my self-discovery without anybody else's critiques, judgements or opinions. It was really about coming home to myself, being proud of that person, coming from a place of being just very honest and very vulnerable, and putting that into melodic form, but also using it in the brand. It has been really empowering".

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Jessica revealed in July that she was ready to start dating again. The singer was asked by Today show co-host Jenna Bush-Hager, "Are you interested in dating? Can I set you up with anybody?"

Jessica replied, “I'd totally jump on that. Yes I'm single, very into like, very. I'm ready!” Jenna subsequently questioned, "What are you into so I can set my criteria?"

And Jessica then explained, "My type of person is one of a kind. I don't have a look, or anything. I just like for somebody to be individually, who they are. And exude confidence without the ego”.

“It's hard to find but I feel like it's out there. I don't need somebody to be supportive of me all the time. I feel like the independence that I have right now, if I can have that and give it to someone else, that'd be cool”, she added.



