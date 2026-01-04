‘Jetlee’ glimpse promises high-flying laughs and chaos

Comedy actor Satya is stepping into the lead role with the upcoming action-comedy Jetlee, directed by Ritesh Rana. After creating buzz with the first-look posters featuring Satya and Miss Universe India Rhea Singha, the makers have now released an exciting glimpse that hints at a fun-packed, unconventional entertainer.

The glimpse opens amid intense mid-air turbulence, with Satya’s voice reciting verses from VemanaShatakam, setting an intriguing tone before plunging into gunshots, confusion, and identity chaos aboard a flight. Introducing himself as a “general compartment hero,” Satya instantly establishes the film’s quirky humour and offbeat personality.

Sporting a stylish long-haired look, Satya appears confident, blending action with his trademark comic timing. Rhea Singha makes a striking impression, looking glamorous while also pulling off action sequences with ease. Adding to the entertainment quotient are popular comic actors Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha, along with Ajay, whose presence promises plenty of laughs.

Director Ritesh Rana once again seems to be playing to his strength—mixing unpredictability, humour, and action—this time set largely on a hijacked aircraft. KaalaBhairava’s energetic background score and Suresh Sarangam’s cinematography further elevate the glimpse.

Produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and HemalathaPeddamallu under Clap Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, Jetlee is shaping up to be another potential hit in the Satya–Ritesh Rana combination, with expectations of a hat-trick success growing stronger.