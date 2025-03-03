‘Jigael’ trailer heightens excitement

The upcoming comedy thriller Jigael, directed by Malli Yeluri and starring Trigun and Megha Chowdhury, is generating buzz ahead of its release. Produced by Dr. Y. Jagan Mohan and Nagarjuna Allam, the film boasts high production values and has already become a musical success with its songs receiving a tremendous response.

Following the well-received teaser, the recently released trailer has further heightened excitement. The film introduces Trigun as a skilled locker expert, blending elements of comedy, suspense, and romance. His on-screen chemistry with Megha Chowdhury adds charm to the narrative, while veteran actors such as Shiaji Shinde, Posani Krishna Murali, Raghu Babu, Prithvi Raj, Madhu Nandan, and MukkuAvinash bring humor with their comedic performances.

The storyline revolves around an intriguing locker-based premise, keeping audiences engaged with thrilling sequences and unexpected twists. The film’s production team has ensured a top-notch cinematic experience, without compromising on quality.

With veteran editor KotagiriVenkateswara Rao at the helm of post-production, Anand Mantra composing the music, and Vasu as the cinematographer, Jigael promises to be a well-crafted entertainer.Releasing on March 7, Jigael is set to deliver a mix of laughter, suspense, and engaging storytelling, making it a film to watch out for.















