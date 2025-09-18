Jimmy Kimmel Show Halt Sparks Debate on Free Expression

Jimmy Kimmel news: Jimmy Kimmel Live! was “indefinitely Jimmy Kimmel show suspended” on Tuesday following Kimmel’s comment about the murder of Charlie Kirk, and the network’s decision to suspend it after a group of ABC-affiliated stations declined to air the show.

California governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement Wednesday that Kimmel’s suspension was “part of a coordinated, dangerous pattern of firing commentators and Jimmy Kimmel censorship.” He also argued that Republicans were not “free speech fears TV” and called on Americans to “push back” by saying, “They are censoring you in real time.”

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer called on people “across the political spectrum” to join in a protest against Kimmel’s suspension, while Senator Chris Murphy and others warned the move could be just the start of an effort to use Kirk’s murder as an excuse for punishing Trump critics and silencing late night show suspension. “This is perhaps the first administration to make comedy illegal,” Congressman Ro Khanna tweeted.

Support also poured in from the entertainment industry. Actor Ben Stiller called the decision “not right,” while Daily Show comedian Michael Kosta said he was “trying to figure out how to best handle this very, very real moment in American history.” He continued in a tweet, “If anyone has networks to call tell them to not bow down to political pressure no matter how grave. F— anyone.”

Wanda Sykes said in a video, “Donald Trump, in your first year in office, you haven’t ended any wars. You haven’t solved any worldwide crises. You did end freedom of Jimmy Kimmel controversy 2025.” She added, “For those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy.”

Actress Jean Smart, star of Hacks, tweeted she was “horrified” by the news and noted that Kimmel’s words were “free speech” not “hate speech.” “Though I didn’t agree with Charlie Kirk, his killing was tragic and should sadden any decent person. What is happening to our country?” she wrote.