Jinn review: Blends fear, laughter, and suspense

Produced under the banners of Sadalamma Film Productions and Bilva Studios, Jinn is produced by Nikhil M. Gowda and directed by Chinmay Ram. Featuring Amit Rao, Parvez Simba, Prakash Tuminad, Ravi Bhatt, and Sangeetha in key roles, the film hit theatres with decent buzz. The teaser and trailer had already sparked curiosity with their mix of horror and mystery. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story begins inside a college building, where a strange incident unfolds in the library late at night. Soon after, four youngsters cross the eerie “Bhootnala lake” to reach Gnyana Vikas College for an exam. Once inside the campus, they encounter a series of unsettling and bizarre events. Trapped within the building, the group struggles to find a way out. Who is the mysterious Jin? What role does he play in their predicament? Who is the person trying to resolve the problem caused by Jin? And do the boys finally escape? These questions form the crux of the narrative.

The first half focuses on the four friends, their fun moments, and their entry into the haunted college. As danger slowly reveals itself, the tension builds steadily, ending the half with a clever twist. The second half dives deeper into the mystery with Jin’s entry, a police investigation, and revelations about the building’s dark past and the spirits linked to it. The pre-climax maintains strong grip, while the climax impresses with an unexpected ending that also hints at a possible sequel.

Performances:

Amit Rao stands out, especially in the second half, delivering a restrained yet impactful performance, often conveying emotion through his expressions alone. Parvez Simba leaves a strong impression, despite being relatively new to Telugu audiences. The supporting cast, including the friends’ gang and the police officer, fit well into their roles and support the narrative effectively.

Technicalities:

Director Chinmay Ram successfully balances horror with humour, keeping the audience entertained without overwhelming fear. Cinematography by Sunil enhances the eerie atmosphere, while Alex’s background score elevates the theatrical experience. The locations and set design reflect good production values, showing the producer’s solid investment.

Analysis:

Jinn turns out to be an engaging small-budget entertainer that balances thrills with light-hearted moments. The film may not aim for extreme horror, but it succeeds as a light horror-mystery thriller that entertains while delivering suspense. With its engaging narration, decent performances, and a surprising climax, Jinn is a satisfying watch for fans of the genre.

Rating: 2.75/5