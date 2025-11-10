Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Drama Streams on Netflix and JioHotstar

Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

It was released in theatres on September 19, 2025.

After a good run, it will stream on Netflix and JioHotstar from November 14.

The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor.

It is based on real events that happened in Uttar Pradesh in 2011.

Story

The story takes place in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Poor farmers fight to save their land from a rich man, Haribhai (Gajraj Rao).

He uses fake land papers and political power to take their land.

One farmer, Rajaram Solanki, loses hope and ends his life.

His daughter-in-law, Janaki, decides to fight for justice.

The Two Jollys

Two lawyers, both named Jolly, take up the case.

They are played by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

They have different ways of working and often argue in court.

Later, they come together to help the farmers.

Their courtroom scenes are funny, emotional, and full of strong dialogue.

Message and Review

The film shows that truth can win even in a corrupt system.

It mixes comedy, emotion, and social messages in a perfect way.

Jolly LLB 3 makes you laugh and also makes you think.

It is an entertaining and inspiring film for all viewers