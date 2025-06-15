Jonita Gandhi embraces freedom and flair in new track ‘Beparwai’

Playback singer Jonita Gandhi has unveiled her latest single Beparwai, a peppy and empowering dance track that celebrates being unapologetically oneself. In an exclusive chat with IANS, Jonita opened up about the inspiration behind the song, its creation process, and the message it aims to deliver.

Beparwai, which translates to “carefree,” was born during a studio session in Toronto. Jonita revealed that the song was shaped by a moment of personal reflection. “I was in a mood that day—feeling a little cynical about how much we let others’ opinions affect us. I wanted to rise above that noise and just express freedom, and that’s what the chorus says: ‘Now I’m just carefree’,” she shared.

Wanting the song to reflect her unique artistic style, Jonita focused on keeping her vocal delivery soft yet impactful. “I wanted to make sure the song still felt like a Jonita song,” she said. Collaborating once again with frequent music partner Ariza, the track was crafted to align with the sonic vibe of her earlier work. “He helps make the sound consistent across my music,” she added. Interestingly, Beparwai was produced entirely using electronic instruments.

“There were no live instruments from what I know. It’s a very bouncy, danceable, breezy song—but with a lot of attitude,” Jonita noted. At its core, the song is a declaration of individuality. “This song is basically me reminding everyone that it’s okay to be unapologetically yourself. Don’t get too caught up in what others think—just do what makes you happy,” she concluded. Beparwai is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting listeners to let go, dance it out, and embrace their carefree selves.