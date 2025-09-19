Jordan Peele’s Football Horror ‘Him’ Scores $2M in Thursday Night Previews

That number tops Lionsgate’s The Long Walk ($1.3M) from last weekend and Blumhouse’s Speak No Evil ($1.3M) from the same weekend a year ago. With Marlon Wayans, Julia Fox and Tyriq Withers, Jordan Peele produced horror 2025 is tracking for an opening in the mid-teens.

Reviews aren’t rushing the metaphorical field to celebrate, however. The horror flick is currently just 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an early audience score of a tepid 59%. Oof. On a net production budget of $27 million, it’s a good question of what this weekend holds for the film.

Sony/Crunchyroll’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is showing no signs of slowing down, either. The film is set to make between $14M and $21M in its second weekend as it battles Him for Imax screens but retains premium large formats Jordan Peele movie Him dropped a Him $2M Thursday previews Thursday (down 26%) to add up to $87.4M in first week. It has now surpassed Warner Bros.’

The highest-grossing Jordan Peele new horror movie of all time in the U.S. isn’t doing much better on the critical front. Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey brought in just $400K Thursday from 2,737 locations where showtimes began at 4 p.m. in previews. Reviews for the romantic drama are mostly middling, with the film at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes. No audience score has been tallied. Sony is projecting a $10M opening, though some other analysts are going smaller.

This Weekend’s Box Office Top Five Predictions

1.) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle (Sony) – $2.6M Thursday (-29% from Wednesday), $87.4M Week 1 total, playing in 3,315 theaters

2.) The Conjuring: Last Rites (New Line) – $1.56M Thursday (-8%), $33.2M Week 2, $138.2M overall from 3,802 theaters

3.) Downton Abbey: Grand Finale (Focus Features) – $1.38M Thursday (-16%), $25.3M Week 1 total, in 3,694 theaters

4.) The Long Walk (Lionsgate) – $890K Thursday (-17%), $16.4M Week 1 total, in 2,845 theaters

5.) Toy Story 30th Anniversary Reissue (Disney) – $174K Thursday (-33%), $4.4M for the week, lifetime gross at $227.6M, in 2,375 theaters