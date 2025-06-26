Jr NTR joins final leg of ‘War 2’ shoot in Mumbai

Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is on a roll, and one of the most highly anticipated projects on his slate is War 2, where he takes on a powerful antagonist role opposite Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The high-octane spy thriller, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Ayan Mukerji, marks Jr NTR’s grand Bollywood debut, and the buzz surrounding it is immense.

The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai, and sources confirm that he’s in the city to participate in the final leg of War 2’s shoot. Filming had come to a temporary halt a few months ago following an injury to Hrithik Roshan, but with the actor fully recovered, production is now back on track.

This schedule will mark the completion of the film’s shoot. Adding to the momentum, Jr NTR has also wrapped up dubbing for his portions, signaling that post-production is in full swing as the team races toward the finish line.

In War 2, Jr NTR is expected to bring a fierce and layered performance to his negative role, setting the stage for an electrifying face-off with Hrithik Roshan’s spy character. The film is a part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, following hits like Pathaan and Tiger 3, and is being mounted on a grand scale.

War 2 is slated for a massive multilingual release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, just ahead of Independence Day weekend.