Jr NTR’s role in ‘War 2’ revealed; fans in big shock

As speculations surrounding the much-anticipated multistarrer, “War 2,” continue to circulate, a surprising twist in Jr NTR's role has emerged, deviating from earlier expectations. Initially rumored to portray the nemesis of Hrithik Roshan's character, a recent report from Bollywood media reveals that Jr NTR will, in fact, play an Indian agent, collaborating with Hrithik Roshan's character, Agent Kabir.

Contrary to the anticipation of a fierce face-off between the two stars, it seems they will join forces against a common enemy. This revelation has left fans both shocked and intrigued, as many had expected Jr. NTR to take on the primary antagonist role.

Moreover, the report suggests that the makers have strategic plans for Jr. NTR's character beyond War 2. They intend to introduce NTR's character into the broader YRF Spy Universe, hinting at possible cameos in upcoming films like Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled for release during the Independence Day weekend in 2025. The unexpected twist in Jr. NTR's role has added a new layer of excitement and curiosity to the highly anticipated sequel. Fans are now eager to see how the dynamic between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR unfolds on the big screen, with the revelation promising an intriguing narrative in the action-packed thriller.