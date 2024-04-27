Live
- Elnaaz Norouzi opens up on playing dual roles in 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond'
- Father of youth who died during weight loss surgery urges TN Health Minister to speed up probe
- RSP leader writes to Calcutta HC Chief Justice seeking action against Abhishek Banerjee for 'anti-judiciary' remarks
- BJP, Akali Dal, Congress leaders join AAP in Punjab
- BJP fields 26/11 counsel Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central; drops Poonam Mahajan
- All to play for in Bhopal as Olympic Selection Trials 1&2 conclude
- S. Korea medical crisis: New head of doctors' association vows war
- IPL 2024: Sensational knocks by Fraser-McGurk, Stubbs carry Delhi Capitals to 257/4 vs MI
- Heat wave sweeps across Odisha
- ED's claims on evidence destruction ‘baseless’, arrest ‘politically motivated’: CM Kejriwal in affidavit to SC
Just In
Studying latest Israeli ceasefire proposal: Hamas
A top Hamas official said on Saturday that the Islamist militant group is studying an Israeli counterproposal regarding a potential ceasefire in Gaza, as a ground assault on the city of Rafah looms.
Gaza: A top Hamas official said on Saturday that the Islamist militant group is studying an Israeli counterproposal regarding a potential ceasefire in Gaza, as a ground assault on the city of Rafah looms.
"Hamas will examine this proposal and submit a response," Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy head of the group's political arm in Gaza, said in a statement posted on Telegram.
He said the Israeli side was responding to a proposal Hamas had presented to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on April 13.
Negotiations aimed at releasing hostages held by militants in the Gaza Strip and securing a ceasefire in the devastated Palestinian territory have been deadlocked for months.
But Israel's preparations for a large-scale ground offensive on Rafah - the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip and the territory's last Hamas stronghold - is reportedly putting pressure on the group.
US media outlet Axios reported on Friday, citing two senior Israeli officials, that Israel had warned Egypt that this would be the "last chance" to strike a deal before its Rafah operations begin.
Axios and Israeli media reported that Hamas and Israel are at loggerheads over the scope of the deal, including how many hostages could be released and how long the ceasefire would last. Hamas is demanding a permanent ceasefire, which Israel rejects.
Israel's allies and critics have for months implored Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call off the invasion of Rafah, fearing mass civilian casualties. More than a million displaced Palestinians from other parts of the Gaza Strip have taken shelter there.