July Birthday Calendar Of Popular Film Stars Of Bollywood And Tollywood…
- Stars like Neena Gupta, Ranveer Singh and Armaan Malik’s birthday are falling in July!
- Even Tollywood stars like Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Shivatmika Rajashekar and Mani Sharma also turn a year older in July!
After enjoying the summer season with full of joy and excitement July is the month of rains and breezy weather. Even there are a bunch of Tollywood Bollywood movies ready to hit the theatres this month. Along with that stars like Ranveer Singh, Kiara Ali Advani Tanikella Bharani and Neena Gupta have their birthdays so, it will be a double feast for the fans!
So, check out the list and don't miss the chance of wishing your favourite stars through social media and also be ready to witness the amazing surprises on those special days!
Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in July, 2022…
July 1st
Rhea Chakraborty
Shivatmika Rajashekar
July 4th
Neena Gupta
July 5th
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram
July 6th
Ranveer Singh
July 7th
Kaislash Kher
July 8th
Revathi
Sukanya
Neetu Singh
July 10th
Kota Srinivasa Rao
July 11th
Mani Sharma
July 14th
Tanikella Bharani
Ravi Raja Pinishetty
July 16th
Katrina Kaif
July 18th
Priyanka Chopra
Bhumi Pednekar
July 19th
Rajendra Prasad
July 20th
Naseeruddin Shah
July 22nd
Armaan Malik
July 23rd
Himesh Reshamiya
Suriya
July 25th
Kaikala Satyanarayana
July 27th
KS Chitra
July 28th
Dhanush
July 29th
Sanjay Dutt
July 30th
Sonu Sood
Sonu Nigam
Akshansha Singh
July 31
Kiara Ali Advani
Sarath Babu
Allu Ramalingaiah
So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!