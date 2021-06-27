June OTT Releases: Dhanush Starrer Jagame Thandhiram And Samantha's The Family Man 2 Captured The Pulse

Unlike the last month, June OTT calendar was weak! Only Samantha and Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 and Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram were the biggest releases of this month.



The Family Man 2



Quick Details:

Release Date: 3rd June, 2021

Language: Hindi

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Director: Raj & DK

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha, Priyamani





This Amazon Prime original web series bagged the blockbuster status in the OTT platform. Samantha was seen as an antagonist and essayed the role of a suicide bomber in this show. While Manoj Bajpayee continued his NIA role and Priyamani was seen as his wife. Along with normal wife and husband nok-jhok, even the intense terrorist drama made the web series turn intense.



Jagame Thandhiram



Quick Details:

Release Date: 18th June, 2021

Language: Tamil

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Director: Karthik Subbraj

Cast: Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi





Even Kollywood actor Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram was released on Netflix on 18th June, 2021. It also bagged a successful rating on the OTT platform and is still garnering millions of views. Being a gangster drama the plot deals with money! Even the lead actress Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo essayed pivotal roles in this movie. This Karthik Subbraj directorial was produced by S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy and Ramachandra under the Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment banners.



Sherni



Quick Details:

Release Date: 18th June, 2021

Language: Hindi

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Director: Amit V Masurkar

Cast: Vidya Balan





Vidya Balan's Sherni movie was released on 18th June, 2021 on Amazon Prime. The makers opted for the OTT release due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Well, being a forest drama the movie got a decent rating on the small screens. Going with the plot, Vidya will be seen as a forest officer and she will capture a tigress along with her team. She also faces troubles from the political leaders but finally, she tackles obstacles and turns successful in catching the tigress.



Mosagallu



Quick Details:

Release Date: 16th June, 2021

Language: Telugu

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Director: Jeffrey Gee Chin

Cast: Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal





Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Mosagallu movie was already released in March, 2021. This month it again hit Amazon Prime on 16th June and received good viewership on the small screens too. Being the biggest IT scam and that too which takes place in the US, the entire plot is how all about how to earn easy money. But finally, Kajal and Vishnu who essayed the role of brother and sister will turn successful in cheating the people in the movie!



Pachchis



Quick Details:

Release Date: 12th June, 2021

Language: Telugu

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Director: Sri Krishna

Cast: Raamz and Swetha Varma





This is also a thriller movie that was released on Amazon Prime on 12th June, 2021. The whole plot is all about Raamz who loses Rs 25 lakhs in gambling. So, in order to pay the big amount, he enters an intense political issue and also meets the lead actress Swetaa Varma who is in search of his brother. But the same routine scenes and poor editing made the movie look rich on paper but normal on the OTT screens.



Rang De



Quick Details:

Release Date: 12th June, 2021

Language: Telugu

OTT Platform: Zee5

Director: Venky Atluri

Cast: Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh





Finally, we will end with Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De movie. It was already released on the big screens. But it once again got released on Zee5 on 12th June, 2021. Being a comedy romantic love tale, it had all the youthful elements thus garnered a good response on small screens too.