Junior Bachchan As 'Bob Biswas'…

Both Bachchan actors are trending on social media with their new movie announcements. Senior AB is busy in shooting with the ace stars of Tollywood and Kollywood. While Junior AB is turning into a cold-blooded killer to entertain the audience on the big screens.

Abhishek will portray the role of Bob Biswas which is a character introduced by Sujay Ghosh's crime thriller 'Kahaani'. This 43-year-old actor has announced this news on his Twitter account and has begun the shooting today in Kolkata. Have a look at the tweet…





This tweet has the clapboard of the movie, showing the fourth shot on scene 9 being shot number one.

Abhishek also shared the pic on his Instagram page… Have a look!





This image has a Motorola phone along with black eyewear quoted with #BobViswas day 1…

Bob Biswas is being directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh daughter of Sujay Ghosh who has penned the story. This movie is produced by our dear SRK under Red Chillies Entertainments banner.