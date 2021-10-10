  • Menu
Jyotika's 50th film 'Udanpirappe' to release on Oct 14

Jyotika’s 50th film ‘Udanpirappe’ to release on Oct 14
Jyotika’s 50th film ‘Udanpirappe’ to release on Oct 14

Actress Jyotika will cross a milestone with her upcoming Tamil film 'Udanpirappe'. The movie is her 50th film and will release digitally on October 14.

The Dussehra festival release will stream globally on Amazon Prime Video as part of the four-film deal of the OTT giant with Suriya's production house 2D Entertainment.

Directed and written by Era Saravanan and starring Jyotika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani in lead roles, the family drama will exclusively premiere on October 14 in Tamil and Telugu ('Raktha Sambandham').

'Udanpirappe' is produced by Suriya-Jyotika and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian. The cinematography is by Velraj, whereas it is edited by Antony L. Rueben and music composed by D. Immam.

