‘K-Ramp’ kickstarts promotions with ‘Ramp Meet’; set for a Diwali release

Young Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film K-Ramp, scheduled for a grand theatrical release on October 18, coinciding with Diwali. Directed by Jains Nani, the film is jointly produced by Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommakku under Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid banners. The team recently held a press meet in Hyderabad, sharing their excitement about the project.

Writer Ravi noted, “The hero’s struggles in the film bring out the best entertainment. Audiences will experience it on October 18.” Production designer Brahma Kadali praised Kiran’s energy, stating that he delivered a performance far beyond his earlier films. He also highlighted Yukti Thareja’s strong role and commended director Nani’s storytelling.

Music director Chaitan Bharadwaj, collaborating with Kiran for the third time, revealed that the film balances high entertainment with strong father-son emotion. Actor Naresh’s comedic role, he assured, will be a highlight.

Director Jains Nani shared that K-Ramp symbolizes “Kiran Abbavaram Ramp,” designed to showcase the actor’s vibrant personality. Producer Rajesh Danda expressed confidence, saying the film will stand out despite festive competition, even describing the dialogues as comparable to works of top writers like Trivikram.

Heroine Yukti called the experience “lucky,” while Naresh predicted a blockbuster, praising both Kiran and the director.

Kiran Abbavaram himself promised a full-fledged entertainer, comparing K-Ramp to repeat-value family hits like Nuvvu Naku Nachav and Ready. He assured audiences of youthful fun, strong chemistry with Yukti, and a festive treat this Diwali.

With its mix of comedy, music, and emotions, K-Ramp is gearing up as a vibrant holiday entertainer that aims to capture family audiences.