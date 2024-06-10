Kaala Bhairava comes on board as Music Director for Gunashekar’s ‘Euphoria’

Kaala Bhairava, celebrated for his Oscar-winning performance of "Naatu Naatu," is set to bring his musical genius to the upcoming movie "Euphoria." Known for his exceptional talents as both a singer and music director, Bhairava's involvement in this project has generated significant buzz.

"Euphoria," a youthful social drama, is directed by the acclaimed Gunasekhar, renowned for his diverse and blockbuster films. The pre-production phase is moving swiftly, with shooting scheduled to begin soon. In a special video announcement, the film's team revealed that Kaala Bhairava will be composing the music for the movie.

Produced by Neelima Guna under the Guna Handmade Films banner, "Euphoria" promises to be a captivating addition to Gunasekhar's illustrious filmography. The details regarding the cast and other technicians involved in the project will be disclosed shortly. With Kaala Bhairava's musical direction, anticipation for "Euphoria" is at an all-time high, as fans eagerly await this exciting collaboration.